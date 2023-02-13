Govt helping sports & film industry with subsidies and infra set-up: Anurag Thakur

Praising Uttar Pradesh for giving equal importance to sports and films while inviting investments, Union Minister Anurag Thakur Sunday said under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shooting for films has become easier in the state and the subsidies offered by his government are encouraging budding filmmakers.

Addressing a session titled ‘Media & Entertainment—The Indian Digital Growth Story’ during the last day of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said, “In a way, Uttar Pradesh is going to contribute one-fifth of the country (in everything)…Be it through medals or films like RRR, sports and cinema are two sectors that break the boundaries of the country and make it proud. I’m thankful to CM Yogi for paying the required attention to both.”

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting sports and developing sports infrastructure, Thakur said UP was moving ahead to fulfill the PM’s vision.

“When we talk about the creative economy in the world, India is the country that produces the maximum number of films. We must encourage film production in unexplored areas…Animation, visual effects, gaming and comics are the new emerging sectors which must be explored as we have a lot of potential not only in production but post-production,” the Union Minister said.

Lauding the efforts of the state government, he said shooting films in Uttar Pradesh is not only easier now but the subsidies being offered are encouraging budding filmmakers. “UP is also building a grand film city in an area of 1,000 acres, while reviving musical gharanas in the state,” he added.

The session was also attended by Mathura MP Hema Malini, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, filmmakers KC Bokadia, Madhur Bhandarkar and Satish Kaushik, and various other dignitaries. Principal Secretary Home, Information and CM, Sanjay Prasad, Director Information, Shishir, among others were also present.

Emphasising on the need for more theatres in the state, Kaushik said, “With a population of 240 million, Uttar Pradesh gives immense respect to filmmakers and filmmaking. Sharing his personal experience of shooting films in Uttar Pradesh, Bokadia praised the industry-friendly environment for films in UP.

BJP MP from Mathura and actor Hema Malini said, “UP offers subsidies and has brought into effect many proposals to make filmmaking easier in the state.”

“UP had beautiful locations even earlier, but shooting wasn’t easy for us actors as there was no atmosphere of security. Today, under CM Yogi’s policy of ‘zero-tolerance’ against crime, the issue has permanently been resolved,” said Malini.