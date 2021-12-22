Govt hacking my childrens’ Instagram accounts: Priyanka Gandhi

Days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was tapping his and other party leaders’ phones, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the government of hacking into her children’s Instagram accounts.

Priyanka made the statement when she was asked about the allegations of phone tapping levelled by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. She said, “Leave aside phone tapping, they are hacking my children’s Instagram accounts. Does the government have no work?”

On Sunday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his phones and that of his party leaders are being tapped by the state government.

Akhilesh’s allegations came a day after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the houses of a SP leader and three others considered close to the former UP chief minister. SP national general secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai’s house in UP’s Mau district was among the locations that were searched by the I-T department.

When questioned about Akhilesh’s allegations on Sunday, Priyanka had said, “What is the duty of the government? To work for the people. They are tapping phones instead. Instead of doing your job, you are listening to the phones of the Opposition.”