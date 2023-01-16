Govt: Got Rs 33,700 cr investment proposals

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that it has received investment proposals worth Rs 33,703 crore from local investors during the divisional-level investors summit that was organised in Prayagraj district.

“A total of 108 investors have stamped an investment of Rs 33,703 crore during the summit. This will open vast possibilities of employment in the district. It will provide employment to more than 17,175 persons in Prayagraj,” said a government spokesperson.

The summit was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

“During the programme, the guests were informed about the facilities and subsidies being given to the investors by various departments of the state government,” said the spokesperson.

A video message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also shared during the programme.

“Investors also expressed their enthusiasm about the prospects of development in Uttar Pradesh and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating a better environment for investment in the state,” the government spokesperson said.