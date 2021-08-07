Uttar Pradesh: Govt gears up to commemorate ‘Quit India’, Opp to launch ‘BJP quit power’ campaign

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and several other ministers are scheduled to be present at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak on August 9. (File photo)

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP and the Opposition will organise several programmes to convey their ideas and thoughts to the public on August 9, the day when the Quit India Movement was launched against the British rule in India. The day is also popularly known as the “August Kranti”.

The state government has planned a host of celebrations that will start from Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow on August 9 and has instructed every district administration to organise programmes at places associated with the freedom struggle. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and several other ministers are scheduled to be present at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak on the occasion. Kakori gained significance after the freedom fighters had looted a train there during the movement against the British rule.

Senior officials from Lucknow, including District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, reviewed preparations at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak in Bajnagar Kakori area on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday. The event will mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava” campaign, 75 places have been selected from across the country that have been associated with the freedom struggle. Among them, four places – Lucknow, Meerut, Jhansi and Ballia – have been chosen in the state.

Sources said each of 75 districts has been asked to organise programmes and competitions to mark the occasion. The government has also directed officials to felicitate the families of freedom fighters on the occasion.

However, the Opposition will launch a protest against the ruling government, asking it to “quit power”. It will raise several issue, including law and order, unemployment and farmers’ protest.

The Congress has announced to launch a campaign, “BJP gaddi choro” (BJP quit power), and hold protests in all the 403 Assembly segments of the state. The protest will be carried out for two days – August 9 and 10 – across the state.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said they will observe the day every year as the party had a significant contribution in the freedom movement. He added that the Samajwadi Party workers will mark the day in every district to depict how democracy is in danger in Uttar Pradesh as well as in the rest of the country.