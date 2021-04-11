Govt enlists AKTU students’ help for inoculation awareness campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced it would engage around three lakh students from engineering and management colleges in the state to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccines.

A state government spokesperson said more than three lakh students from institutes affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) had come forward to offer their services.

AKTU Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak said the students were being selected to carry forward the campaign of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The students will motivate their parents and other citizens to take the vaccine. After this, they will have to send photos of their parents to the university through WhatsApp. Such students will be honoured by the university through letters of appreciation,” said the government spokesperson.

“The AKTU and its students will conduct awareness campaigns on vaccination in the villages with the help of NSS and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units. During this campaign, through the villages and anganwadis adopted by the university, the confusion about vaccination among the rural people will be eliminated. They will be provided with information about the vaccination centres close to their home,” said the government spokesperson.

AKTU spokesperson Ashish Mishra explained that a Covid vaccination awareness video produced by the journalism department of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu Arabic Persian university would be shown to the villagers. This video will also be promoted and disseminated online.