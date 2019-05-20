Govt employee hangs self, suicide note blames SDM

A day after police recovered the body of a 59-year-old man hanging outside the Sub-divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office at Kulpahar in Mahoba district, police on Sunday began an inquiry into the death. The deceased, Ilahi Baksh, worked at SDM Devendra Singh’s office as a Class-IV government employee. In the suicide note, he blamed the SDM for the step, said police.

Station House Officer of Kulpahar Brijendra Singh said a police team brought the body down hanging from a hook on Saturday morning. He was due to retire in four months.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the victim. In the note, it was not specifically mentioned why the victim had committed suicide. However, the letter stated that the Kulpahar SDM had scolded him,” said the SHO.

Baksh’s family told police that he did not return home on Friday. “As Baksh used to stay in office overnight, the family did not take it seriously,” said another police officer.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Veerendra Kumar, said the family did not blame anyone in the complaint. “We are also sending the recovered suicide note for examination. Statements of the family were yet to be recorded,” said Kumar.

After the news of Baksh’s death spread on Saturday, people protested and blocked Jhansi-Mirzapur highway.

They also pelted stones at vehicles. The protest was withdrawn after a team of district administration and police promised to take strict action.