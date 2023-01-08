scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Govt doctor arrested for bid to frame rival in extortion case: Police

According to the police, on December 31, Singhal registered an FIR alleging that he received a "threat call" from an unidentified number.

The police collected call detail records of Singhal and found that he was in regular touch with Rajesh's son, Kartikey Tiwari.
Govt doctor arrested for bid to frame rival in extortion case: Police
A GOVERNMENT doctor posted at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj has been arrested for allegedly getting a case registered after falsely alleging an extortion attempt in a bid to frame a rival, police said. The accused, Dr Vivek Singhal, was aided by a jail inmate who is his patient, Rajesh Tiwari, police added.

The Prayagraj police have also arrested Rajesh’s son Kartikey Tiwari and his aides, Ajay Kumar Gaur and Anjani Dubey, in the case, said station house officer, Naini police station, Brijesh Singh. He added that a search was on for one Divyanshu Shukla, who allegedly made a “threat call” to Singhal.

Police said five phones were seized from their possession.

According to the police, on December 31, Singhal registered an FIR alleging that he received a “threat call” from an unidentified number. He added that the caller demanded Rs 25 lakh and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid in three days. “Singhal claimed to the police that the caller went by the name of a local businessman, Ram Chandra Kesarwani, to whom he [Singhal] sold a flat last month,” said Brijesh Singh.

Police said that during preliminary enquiry, it was found that was an ongoing dispute between Singhal and Ram Chandra Kesarwani over “non-payment” of maintenance charge before selling the flat.

The police collected call detail records of Singhal and found that he was in regular touch with Rajesh’s son, Kartikey Tiwari. Police picked him up and during questioning, he confessed.

“Kartikey said he used to visit jail to meet his fathe. Singhal sought help from Tiwari to frame Kesarwani in a false case. Rajesh introduced Singhal to his son Kartikey Tiwari to make a threat call to him from a phone purchased using false documents that is to be destroyed afterwards,” said a police officer.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 01:32 IST
