Govt considering reopening schools for students in classes 1-8: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government is considering reopening schools for classes 1 to 8 in a week or two. This a day after the schools reopened for students of classed 9 to 12 on Monday with 50 per cent attendance and “strict Covid protocol in place”.

A tweet by Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM is considering reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 from August 23, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, and classes 1 to 5 from September 1. An official in the Basic Education Department said they were waiting for the government’s decision. “I think a decision will be taken in a day or two regarding when schools for students of classes 1 to 5 can reopen. The decision will also be about the SOP for the schools with regard to the Covid-19, the official said. For the last 17 months, schools have stayed shut for classes 1 to 8, with the students are being taught through online classes.

While after the first wave, schools had reopened for class 9 to 12 students, the advent of the second wave in April this year led to them being shut again.