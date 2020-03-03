UP Govt confirms selection of 49,568 constables of police & PACs

Total 1.25 lakh were selected in the written exams and the final list was released after physical and other tests. Those selected include 5,966 women constables,” added the statement. (File) Total 1.25 lakh were selected in the written exams and the final list was released after physical and other tests. Those selected include 5,966 women constables,” added the statement. (File)

The BJP government in UP on Monday confirmed the selection of 49,568 constables of police and PACs (Provincial Armed Constabulary), claiming that the procedure was completed in an “unbiased manner and with transparency and would help strengthen crime control and law and order situation in the state.”

A statement issued by the state Information Department said the selection process to 87,685 posts was completed before this, which include 5,000 sub-inspectors and 80,000 constables and PACs along with 2,785 others. With the appointments on Monday, the total number stands at more than 1.37 lakh.

“The process of postings of 4,346 sub-inspectors, 194 platoon commandants PAC, 81 fire bridage officials, 88,298 constables, 42,615 PAC constables have been completed. It was confirmed that the process for the 49,568 posts was started in October 2018 and 23 lakh applicants had applied for the same.

Total 1.25 lakh were selected in the written exams and the final list was released after physical and other tests. Those selected include 5,966 women constables,” added the statement.

