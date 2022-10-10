scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Govt committed to uplift of sanitation workers: Yogi Adityanath

Extending greetings to people on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Adityanath said, “Sage Valmiki was the first who acquainted the world with Lord Ram's sanctity, virtue and godliness; and today, a grand Ram Temple is nearing its completion at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

Commission has also been set up: Adityanath

Stating that his government was committed towards “uplift of sanitation and cleanliness workers”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a commission has been set up for the progress of the Valmiki community and to ensure resolution of every issue faced by them.

He said that his government was also developing and beautifying Chitrakoot — “the sadhna sthali’ (place of meditation) of Maharishi Valmiki, the birthplace of Tulsidas and the serene abode of Lord Ram” — as a top tourist destination to promote the growth of the region.

“Ropeway facilities are being developed for people to experience the energy and positivity at the hills in Lalapur, Chitrakoot,” he said.

