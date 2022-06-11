Govt: 1,980 skilled workers registered on Sewa Mitra portal in six months

Six months after the launch of ‘Sewa Mitra’ portal for a state-run home services provider agency, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said nearly 1,980 skilled professionals have registered with the agency and they have provided over 3,500 different services.

The portal was proposed after a large number of skilled workers returned to the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The aim was to provide a government platform to these workers for providing household-related services within the state.

The portal was launched in December last year and the services offered are divided into 26 different categories. These include electricians, carpenters, beauticians, cook, plumber, driver, nursing help and other household help. The agency is run jointly by the UP Labour and Employment as well as Technical Education and Skill Development Departments.

Sources inform that the portal, which is “sewamitra.up.gov.in”, which also has its mobile app. One can download the mobile app, select the district and the service, which has fixed rates shown for different kinds of services and then one can choose the service with a click. The skilled professionals are registered in every district of the state and these services can be availed through portal or mobile applications. A government spokesperson informed that so far “1980 professionals” have registered themselves with the government-run agency, while 3,518 services have been provided through the application till date.