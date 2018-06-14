Government seeks extension of deadline for Patanjali food park project

Patanjali is also investing in mega food park projects including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam). (Express Photo) Patanjali is also investing in mega food park projects including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam). (Express Photo)

The government has written to Union food processing industries ministry, seeking a 15-day extension to the deadline given to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for getting approval for setting up a food park in Noida.

An inter-ministerial approval committee had given the firm June 15 deadline for getting the nod from the state government. Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey sought the extension until June 30 in a letter to food processing industries ministry secretary J P Meena.

Pandey said steps to provide benefits and concessions to Patanjali and its subsidiaries were under process. The move comes over a week after Patanjali Ayurved Ltd MD Acharya Balkrishna threatened to shift the project out of Uttar Pradesh due to delays in getting clearances.

