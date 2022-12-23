scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

‘Got Rs 7 lakh crore investment proposals’

149 MoUs signed, focus now on follow-up meets

Yogi Adityanath, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP investment proposals, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsCM Yogi Adityanath at the Covid review meet, Thursday. Express
After visiting 16 countries, the eight delegations of 14 ministers and 35 officials on Thursday evening told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that they have returned with investment proposals of Rs 7.12 lakh crore and signed 149 MoUs.

Following their presentations before the CM, the government said that Rs 4 lakh crore investment proposals have come from the US and the UK alone.

The delegation of ministers and senior officials visited 16 countries in a bid to attract investment proposals ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February next year. The UP government has set a target to achieve Rs 10 lakh crore investment proposals in the Summit.

Officials said that sectors like hospitality, food processing, drugs and pharma, medical devices, chemical, tourism, logistics-warehousing, green hydrogen, EV battery manufacturing, MSMEs, dairy, education, defence & aerospace, semiconductor, drone manufacturing, agriculture, textile, steel manufacturing are the ones in which investors have shown interest.

Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read 'New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
After their presentations, the CM directed officials to create a dedicated team for each country for follow-up with the investors. He also asked the teams to maintain constant contact with companies, institutions, and industrial groups with whom MOUs have been signed along with follow-up visits to the countries, if required, after January 15. “A dedicated team should be formed by nominating a senior officer as the nodal officer for each country. This team will provide every resource according to the needs and expectations of the investors,” an official said, quoting the CM.

Officials were also told to create a separate desk for each of the 16 countries for better coordination.

For similar roadshows within the country, it was decided that a new team will be formed comprising Independent charge ministers and ministers of state. These domestic roadshows should be completed by January 15, the CM said.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who returned from the Netherlands and France tour, said investors in both countries said their priority in India was UP.

Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who visited Australia and Singapore, said “big investments” in renewable energy, urban development, agro tech, and food processing were discussed in their business meetings in Sydney. He also claimed that the state would get benefit from the free trade agreement signed between India and Australia recently.

Industrial Development Minister Nanda Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, who visited Germany, Belgium and Sweden, said visits should take place at regularly.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:25:52 am
UP Cabinet nod to new policy on warehousing, logistics

