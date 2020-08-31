Got ample evidence from crime scene: Lucknow Police on double murder

A woman and her teenage son were shot dead in Lucknow on Saturday. Police had said that the woman's teenage daughter had admitted to killing them. (Representational)

Lucknow police on Sunday said that they have gathered “ample evidence” in the double murder case in which a teenage daughter of a government officer has been detained for allegedly killing her mother and elder brother.

“We have recovered the weapon that has the girl’s fingerprints. The writing on the mirror where she wrote ‘disqualified human’ matches with her handwriting. The bottle from which she took the jam to write on the mirror has her fingerprints. There is no evidence of any forced entry into the house. We have also traced the footprints of the girl at the crime scene. There is ample evidence. We also have her statement,” Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said.

Police had earlier said that while the motive for the murder is not yet known, the girl was suffering from depression.

“A medical examination (of the girl) was done at a hospital here on Sunday. She was detained by police on Sunday morning and will be presented before a Juvenile Justice Board on Monday. She could not be presented to the Board today (Sunday) as it got late. Meanwhile, she has been kept at a hospital,” DCP (Central) Somen Barma said.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR in connection with the murder against unidentified persons based on the complaint of the girl’s father.

“No person was named in the complaint… The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons,” Barma added.

