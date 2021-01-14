Gorakhpur varsity to set up research centre for cow products

The chair and the centre will be inaugurated during an international seminar on February 10-12.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University and the Central government’s Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog are soon going to establish a Kamadhenu Chair and a study centre on the campus, inviting several universities, colleges and gaushalas across the state to carry out research on cow and cow-related products.

According to a statement by the media and public relations office of DDU, the chair and the centre will be inaugurated during an international seminar on February 10-12. February 11 is marked as the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, a Hindutva ideologue.

As per the university authorities, educational and training modules will also be prepared for awareness and training.

The statement said the announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Singh during a meeting with Chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Vallabhbhai Katheria on Wednesday.

“Under this, around 15-20 universities and 15-20 colleges along with large gaushalas present in the cow belt along the Ganga region will be invited for research. The objective is to promote scientific research on cow, cow-related products as well as create employment in the region. The establishment of the study centre will encourage and promote scientific research on cow, cow milk and other products,” the statement said.

Calling “godhan” (cow wealth) as the “rashtradhan” (national wealth), Katheria claimed that a research paper by scientists in Australia and New Zealand had proved that A2 milk found in cows of Indian breed was scientifically superior to A1 milk found in cows of foreign breeds, and ghee and other products made from cow’s milk were more beneficial.

Established in February 2019, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog is organising a national level voluntary “Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Pariksha” conducted in 12 regional languages besides Hindi and English to spread awareness about cows among students and common people. Planned to be held every year, the commission says that preparations are being made to provide study material for this examination.