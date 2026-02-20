Gorakhpur to next house international cricket stadium, IOC to contribute Rs 60 crore

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide financial assistance of Rs 60 crore for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, “The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium would not merely be a sports facility, but a platform to take emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh to national and global levels. The international stadium would give fresh momentum to sports tourism, investment and overall economic activities in the region.”
Expressing his gratitude to Indian Oil Corporation for extending CSR support for the construction of the stadium, the Chief Minister said, “This model of public-private partnership is playing a significant role in the state’s holistic development.”
The proposed stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators and will be developed fully in line with international standards. Equipped with state-of-the-art pitches, practice areas, floodlights, modern dressing rooms, a media centre and high-end sports infrastructure, the stadium will be capable of hosting major international matches. It will also provide a strong platform for training, skill development and excellence among young players. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.
Yogi also noted that an international cricket stadium is under construction in Varanasi, with a target for completion by June 2026, while necessary budgetary provisions have already been made for the Gorakhpur project.
He said, “In this year’s budget, the state government has made provisions to establish sports colleges in every division. Additionally, the construction of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut is progressing rapidly.”
IOCL Chairman Arvinder Sahni called the MoU a “matter of pride” for the group and assured the Chief Minister that Indian Oil Group remains fully committed to extending all possible support for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh.
