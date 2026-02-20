Gorakhpur to next house international cricket stadium, IOC to contribute Rs 60 crore

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Representational image/File)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide financial assistance of Rs 60 crore for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, “The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium would not merely be a sports facility, but a platform to take emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh to national and global levels. The international stadium would give fresh momentum to sports tourism, investment and overall economic activities in the region.”

Expressing his gratitude to Indian Oil Corporation for extending CSR support for the construction of the stadium, the Chief Minister said, “This model of public-private partnership is playing a significant role in the state’s holistic development.”