Man who attacked cops at Gorakhpur temple graduated from IIT Bombay: Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that Ahmed Murtaza, the 29-year-old man who allegedly injured two Provincial Armed Constabulary jawans with a sharp-edged weapon and tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday night, is a chemical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Additional Director General (Gorakhpur zone) Akhil Kumar said that the police are collecting more details about Murtaza and that they would seek the Mumbai police’s help in the investigation.

“We have come to know that Murtaza was married and a few months ago his wife left him because of differences between them. We are yet to verify his marital status. He was working in a private firm in Mumbai and after losing the job last year, he returned to Gorakhpur and since then he has been staying here,” said a police officer posted in Gorakhpur based on a preliminary interrogation.

The accused was the only child of his father Muneer Ahmed who also returned to Gorakhpur last year after working in a legal consultancy agency in Mumbai, said the police.

Sources said that during questioning, the family of the accused told the police that Murtaza left home on Saturday for some work and did not return home since then.

Meanwhile, the police said they recovered a bag from the temple gate supposedly belonging to Murtaza. The police claimed to have found a pen drive, a laptop and a sharp-edged weapon inside the bag. They said they are examining the pen drive and laptop to collect more information about Murtaza. The police said they also recovered a cellphone, a pan card, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

On Sunday night, Murtaza was overpowered by the security personnel when he allegedly attacked the jawans and tried to forcibly enter the temple, of which the head priest is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He got injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to the police. Murtaza allegedly raised a religious slogan too, the police had said.