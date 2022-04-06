Gorakhnath temple attack: ATS says accused visited TN & Nepal, was being watched

Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, who was involved in the attack on PAC personnel at Gorakhnath temple gate Sunday night, visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Lumbini in Nepal in the recent past, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police told a Gorakhpur court while seeking his custody.

The ATS, which is probing the attack, said it needs to question the 29-year-old IIT-Bombay graduate in connection with the trips. Abbasi, booked for attempt to murder, was sent to seven-day ATS custody on Monday night.

On Tuesday, a team of ATS visited Abbasi’s Navi Mumbai apartment where he stayed till October 2020 before returning to his native home in Gorakhpur.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that a team of ATS had been keeping a watch on Abbasi for past few days after they found his activities suspicious.

“The ATS had some doubts about his activities and started keeping a watch on him. His cellphone and laptop have been sent for forensic tests. We hope to get more information about his movement,” said the officer.

Two days before the incident, two plain-clothed policemen had visited his house, the officer added.

“We are trying to find out which all places he had visited in the last few months. We are trying to collect details of people, who were in touch with him in the last two months,” the officer said, adding that “Abbasi appeared to be radicalised”.

On Monday, UP Police had said the attack was “part of a serious conspiracy and could be called a terror incident”.

However, police said they have not found any evidence so far suggesting Abbasi’s association with any banned outfit. Police also said that the evidence so far suggested that no other person was involved in Sunday’s incident.

A senior police officer involved in the probe said that they have received information of Abbasi visiting abroad around 2014-15. “All the information coming up during the investigation needs to be verified. We also need to check if he was interested in joining any terror outfit,” said the officer.

The ATS also told the court that they have recovered “several” bank ATM and credit cards from his possession.

Meanwhile, a team of the ATS on Tuesday visited the Taj Heights building in the Seawood area of Navi Mumbai, where Abbasi resided with his family till 2020.

According to a Navi Mumbai police team, which accompanied the ATS team, Abbasi family moved to Gorakhpur, their native home, in October 2020. Before moving to Seawood, the family resided in the Sanpada area in Navi Mumbai, they said.

“Till 2020, Abbasi resided in a residential society in Seawood. He would frequently visit Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he worked for some time before he quit the job. Later, the family moved to UP and put the house on rent,” Ravindra Patil, a local senior inspector, said.

“Last week, Abbasi’s father, Muneer, had come to sell the house as they found it difficult to travel from Gorakhpur to Navi Mumbai,” he added.

The ATS team will also visit IIT-Bombay, where he studied chemical engineering, to collect background information on him. “Abbasi studied chemical engineering at IIT-Bombay and his father retired as an assistant general manager at a multinational conglomerate. His grandfather was a district judge in UP,” Patil said.

According to the officer, several neighbours of Abbasi did not know him well. “Some said that he did not interact much and largely kept to himself,” Patil said, adding, “Abbasi often stayed in Jamnagar. He recently quit his job.”

Aslam Shaikh, who lives in the adjacent building, and had helped in letting out the second floor flat of the Abbasi family, said: “Abbasi did not mingle with the residents much. Residents only saw him leaving for work and returning home.”

A resident of the building said, “He (Abbasi) use to not offer namaz with us. We never got to know him well. Based on what we heard his father say, he seemed to be suffering from mental health issues.”

Abbasi’s family members have said that his wife had left him a few months ago and that he was suffering from depression since 2017.

On Sunday night, Abbasi attacked PAC personnel posted at the temple with a “sharp-edged weapon” while raising religious slogans and trying to forcibly enter the premises.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the chief priest of the temple. Police said he was not present on the premises when the incident occurred.