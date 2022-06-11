Gorakhpur SP, Congress involved in divisive politics for electoral gains: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Friday lashed out former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav while calling him an “irersponsible leader” and said that the Samajwadi Party along with the Congress had been involved in “divisive politics for electoral gains”.

Addressing a ‘Garib Kalyan Sabha’ in Gorakhpur, Nadda said, “I don’t speak about any caste, faith or anything that might create a division. But what does a Congressi or Samajwadi do? They (Congress and SP leaders) trigger (comunal) disputes between people to get votes.”

He said the BJP-led Centre talks about villages, the poor, deprived, Dalits, women, youths and tribals. “We try to bring them into the mainstream. We try to take India forward,” he added.

Citing examples of how the government tackled the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive, he said the Narendra Modi government was “responsive” and “responsible”.

“But at the same time, I would like to remind about an irresponsible leader. When vaccinations were about to start after trials, it was Akhilesh who had called it a ‘Modi vaccine’ and ‘BJP vaccine’. He himself quietly took the vaccine but stopped you from taking it,” Nadda said.

Nadda’s comments at a time when canvassing for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur has just started. The bypolls were necessitated as Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan resigned as MPs from the two seats after winning in the Assembly polls.

Lauding the Prime Minister, he said that Modi had changed the “culture of politics” in the country. “There was a time when dynasty, nepotism, religion, casteism and corruption had become synonyms of politics, but Modi changed that culture and established the politics of development,” he added.

Nadda said that a decline in India’s poverty rate by 12 per cent became possible because of the programmes launched for the welfare of poor. “Eighty crore people were empowered by giving them 5 kg wheat and rice,” he said.

Talking about BJP offices that he inaugurated Gorakhpur and eight other districts on Friday, Nadda said, “In 2014, the party had planned to build 512 BJP offices across the country Of them, 230 offices were already built and work was on for constructing 150 other offices. In Uttar Praded, our target is to open 72 offices and 69 of them have alredy been opened.”

The BJP chief called the party offices a centre of “sanskar (culture), energy and planning” that remain open for party workers round-the-clock.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the in the recently held Assembly polls, the Gorakhpur commissionery area gave the best results where BJP won 27 of 28 seats.

Adityanath said Nadda as Union Health Minister had provided a budget for setting up “pediatric ICUs” in every district of Gorakhpur and Basti commissionerate for treatment of encephalitis. The chief minister said that the drive to eradicate encephalitis was in its last phase and no more children would die of encephalitis anymore in the district.