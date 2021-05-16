Gorakhpur residents disrupt power supply to hospital, 2 patients on ventilator die: Cops

According to the police, the complainant alleged that on May 10 afternoon the generator was running as there was a power cut in the area when some neighbours started pelting it with stones. (Express/Representational)

An FIR has been filed against unidentified people after two Covid-19 patients died during treatment at a private hospital in Gorakhpur. Police said the hospital’s manager lodged a complaint alleging that on May 10, a neighbour cut power supply to the hospital by damaging his generator. Due to the power cut, oxygen supply to patients who were on ventilators stopped, resulting in the death, the complainant claimed.

“Though on ventilator, the two patients were recovering day by day. On May 10, after the power supply was snapped, their condition deteriorated and they eventually died. It took around an hour to repair the damaged generator and restore power supply,” Vikas Kumar Sinha, director, Aaruhi Hospital & Trauma Centre, told this correspondent over phone.

On the complaint lodged by Ankit Pandey, the hospital manager, an FIR was filed against unidentified neighbours under IPC Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), said station house officer of Shahpur police station, Santosh Kumar Singh, adding that no one has yet been arrested.

The hospital is located on the Jail Bypass Road in Shahpur area of Gorakhpur. The deceased have been identified as Neelam Srivastava and Guddi Devi, both residents of Gorakhpur, the SHO said.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that on May 10 afternoon the generator was running as there was a power cut in the area when some neighbours started pelting it with stones. Some hospital staff came rushing out but they kept at it because of which the generator stopped functioning.