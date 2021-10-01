Gorakhpur raid death: CM Yogi Adityanath meets family, wife gets job

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family of the 38-year-old property dealer from Kanpur who died after a late-night police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur, accepting most of their demands, including a government job for his wife.

With the Opposition linking the death to his government’s high-handed style of working, the CM also held a meeting where officials were instructed to “improve the working style of the police force”. A tweet by his office said: “There have been complaints against certain policemen of being involved in illegal activities. Such officers must be identified and should face action. Those policemen who are involved in serious crimes should also be dismissed.” Another tweet quoted the CM as saying policemen with tainted records should not be deployed for important postings.

Manish Gupta’s family has alleged that he died after he was assaulted during the raid. The six policemen part of the raid have been suspended and are facing a murder charge, though no arrests have been made. The post-mortem report shows injuries to his body before death and states cause of death as “coma”.

An official said his wife Meenakshi will be given a job as Officer On Special Duty in the Kanpur Development Authority.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the CM had promised Meenakshi a job during his meeting with the family, and accepted their demand for transfer of the probe to Kanpur from Gorakhpur. He also said he would suggest a CBI investigation as they wanted, and consider enhancing compensation to Rs 50 lakh. The family was handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Meenakshi said they were grateful to the CM. “He understood my problems and had studied the case before meeting us.”

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express that the local police had told them that during a routine checking of hotels, they had found that three men were present in the hotel room Gupta was in and had, between them, two IDs. “One of them collapsed while trying to flee. This was what we were told by the local police… The government has directed senior officers to ensure that the accused are not spared… They will be arrested depending on the probe.”

Gorakhpur SP (Crime) Mahendra Pal Singh confirmed that no arrests had been made till Thursday evening.

Meenakshi, who had earlier put out a video of senior officers telling her to not register a case, shared an audio Thursday with The Indian Express of her husband purportedly talking to his nephew Durgesh during the raid in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We were sleeping, and they suddenly came to the room. Please see what you can do,” says the voice identified as Gupta’s to Durgesh.

Then, he apparently asks a policeman, “Why are you here?”, and is told “this is regular checking for criminals”. Gupta later says, “Sir, do you want the card? You can check the room.” He also tells Durgesh: “They are from Ramgarhtal Police Station, and saying this is regular checking.”

Later, the same voice is heard saying, “Sir, aap faaltu mein haath mat uthaiye (Don’t raise your hand unnecessarily).” And telling Durgesh, “Beta, baat kharaab ho rahi hai ab (Son, the situation is getting bad).”

When Durgesh asks him to let him speak to the policemen, Gupta says they are taking him to the police station. The call is then disconnected.