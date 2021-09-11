UP: Gorakhpur police gun down man wanted for girl’s murder

The Gorakhpur police have gunned down a 34-year-old man with an extensive criminal record who was wanted in connection with the murder of a teenage girl in the city’s Gagaha area last month, officials said on Friday. Vijay Prajapati, who had nine criminal cases registered against him, was killed late on Thursday night in Gagaha, said a police officer.

The police claimed they started conducting raids to find Vijay’s possible hideouts after receiving information about him. A police team reportedly saw him on a bike, and asked him to stop. But Vijay allegedly opened fire at the police. The police said they retaliated, injuring the accused. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Basgaon Circle Officer Shyam Deo. No policemen were hurt, he added.

The police claimed to have recovered the motorcycle and two countrymade pistols from Prajapati. Deo said the police also found two fake identity cards, one of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other of the Haryana Police.

According to the police, on August 20, the 34-year-old and three of his associates went to the home of fellow villager Rajeev Nayan Singh in the village of Jagdishpur Bhalwan to settle a monetary dispute. The four men allegedly started assaulting started beating Rajeev, a Class Four employee, following an argument.

Rajeev’s daughter Kajal, a Class 10 student, who was present in the house at the time tried to stop the accused from assaulting her father, said the police. When they pushed her away, the 16-year-old started recording the incident on a cellphone. On seeing this, Prajapati allegedly whipped out a countrymade pistol and shot Kajal. The bullet hit the teenager in the stomach and she crumpled to the ground. Prajapati and his associates then escaped from the spot with the cellphone. The girl was taken to the district hospital, which referred her to a medical facility in Lucknow. However, soon after, Kajal succumbed to her wounds. Soon after, two of Prajapati’s associates were arrested, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for clues.