‘Kutumb milans’, ‘samajik sadbhav’ meets on cards as Bhagwat on two-day Lucknow tour from today

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of Lucknow from Tuesday to hold “kutumb milans” (family gatherings) and meetings on “samajik sadbhav” (social harmony) and to interact with prominent people and youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Awadh region.

This comes two days after he visited Gorakhpur where he appealed to people of different sections to deliberate on what they were doing for the Hindu society.

RSS Awadh prant prachar pramukh Ashok Dubey said the RSS chief’s tour is part of the centenary-year programmes, and that he will travel to all regions of UP.

Addressing a ‘samajik sadbhav’ meeting in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Bhagwat said it was good that people are concerned about their castes, but they should remember that “we are people of a bigger society”.