‘Kutumb milans’, ‘samajik sadbhav’ meets on cards as Bhagwat on two-day Lucknow tour from today

This comes two days after his Gorakhpur visit where he appealed to people to deliberate on their contribution to Hindu society

RSS Awadh prant prachar pramukh Ashok Dubey said Bhagwat will be in Lucknow on February 17 and 18.RSS Awadh prant prachar pramukh Ashok Dubey said Bhagwat will be in Lucknow on February 17 and 18. (Express Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of Lucknow from Tuesday to hold “kutumb milans” (family gatherings) and meetings on “samajik sadbhav” (social harmony) and to interact with prominent people and youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Awadh region.

This comes two days after he visited Gorakhpur where he appealed to people of different sections to deliberate on what they were doing for the Hindu society.

RSS Awadh prant prachar pramukh Ashok Dubey said the RSS chief’s tour is part of the centenary-year programmes, and that he will travel to all regions of UP.

Addressing a ‘samajik sadbhav’ meeting in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Bhagwat said it was good that people are concerned about their castes, but they should remember that “we are people of a bigger society”.

“There is complete freedom in Hindu society. We are part of the Hindu Samaj. With that view, we should think about what we are doing and what we can do further. In the meetings of our castes and community, we should discuss what we are doing for Hindu samaj,” Bhagwat said, according to a release from RSS’s Gorakhpur prant.

Also Read | I will step down the day RSS asks me to do, caste no barrier for my successor: Mohan Bhagwat

In its ongoing Hindu sammelans, being organised to mark the centenary year of the RSS, the organisation’s functionaries and people with like-minded ideologies are appealing to the community to end caste-based divisions in society and unite as Hindus. Hindu Sammelans are being organised in more than 600 bastis in the Lucknow district alone.

Bhagwat’s remarks to rise above caste lines and work for the Hindu community and the similar messages in Hindu sammelans come at a time when Opposition political parties, the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress, are trying to woo different caste groups, especially Brahmins and Dalits, ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in UP.

While Brahmins are widely seen as supporters of the BJP, a sizeable number of Dalits, who were once considered a support base of the Mayawati-led BSP, supported the BJP from 2014 onwards and again shifted to the SP-Congress alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

