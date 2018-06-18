Gorakhpur: Man held for kidnapping minor girl

According to the police, the man and the 17-year-old girl came in contact around three months ago after she returned a call from an unknown number. According to the police, the man and the 17-year-old girl came in contact around three months ago after she returned a call from an unknown number.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday a day after he allegedly kidnapped a minor girl of another community, the police said.

The 17-year-old girl’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint on June 14. On Saturday, police found the duo at Dalal crossing where the girl said they were heading to Chennai.

According to the police, the man and the 17-year-old girl came in contact around three months ago after she returned a call from an unknown number. They claim that the accused, Anirul Haq, a resident of Tarkula village, then identified himself as Gorakhpur resident Sonu Vishkarma and claimed to be employed in Chennai.

“He had told her that worked at a private firm,” said Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar of Gulaharia police station. “When we found the duo, the man said his name was Sonu Vishkarma. But when we searched his bag, we found an identity card that had his name as Anirul Haq. The girl was shocked too.”

On Sunday, a medical examination on the girl was conducted at the district hospital. Her statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Monday.

“When questioned, Haq told police that he is resident of Tarkula village and was staying in Chennai for the last two years. He returned two days ago and was taking the girl with him,” S-I Kumar said. Haq was produced before a court, which sent him to jail.

Gulaharia police station house officer Gopal Tripathi said an FIR was lodged against Haq under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc). Police also invoked POCSO against the accused.

