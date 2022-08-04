Gorakhpur has shed its ‘mafia & mosquito’ image in last 5 yrs: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Gorakhpur, which was earlier known for “mafia and mosquitoes”, has now got rid of that image after new infrastructure projects were brought to the district in the last five years.

In his address after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 422 infrastructure projects worth Rs 125 crore in Gorakhpur, the CM claimed that the area had now acquired a new identity.

“There was a time when people associated Gorakhpur with the mafia and mosquitoes. The youth from the city were faced with an an identity crisis. Industrialists hesitated in selling goods to local traders and giving jobs to youths from here. But Gorakhpur in the last five years has taken a long jump in terms of growth with new development programmes. Now we can say that Gorakhpur city has wide roads like Delhi and Mumbai,” said the CM, who is MLA from Gorakhpur (Urban) and a former MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency for five consecutive terms.

Gorakhpur now boasted of having an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a fertiliser factory, a zoo with an improved air and road connectivity, he added.

“In the past, people were scared of visiting Gorakhpur. If someone got posted here it was considered as no less than punishment.

But now, Gorakhpur has got rid of that identity and is moving forward with a new identity. Today, Gorakhpur thinks in terms of development,” the CM said.

The projects Adityanath inaugurated in Gorakhpur included beautification of parks, development of roads, drainage system and those related to door-to-door waste collection. He also launched new electric buses.

The CM also felicitated two transgender employees working in the city bus service — Krtika and Rajneesh — for their “excellent work on duty”. “This is a campaign to change the mindset of the society. There should be a change in our thinking about them. There should be no discrimination with anyone,” he said.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a rozgar mela (job fair) in Gorakhpur and distributed appointment letters to candidates.