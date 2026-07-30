Gorakhpur cop arrested for ‘killing’ 10-year-old, thrashed by hospital staff

A police constable allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl after attempting to rape her in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Tuesday night. He was arrested on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Abhishek Yadav, a constable posted with the Dial 112 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) unit in Gorakhpur.

Officers said he spotted the child walking home alone from the district hospital, offered her a lift on his motorcycle and later allegedly killed her before dumping her body under a bridge on the banks of a river.

The incident triggered outrage at the district hospital, where doctors and paramedical staff allegedly assaulted Yadav when he was brought for a routine medical examination before being produced in court on Thursday. Police had to call in additional personnel to complete the medical examination and escort him out.