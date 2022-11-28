Gorakhpur BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan, 6 others get 18-month jail term in 2008 case

A local court in Gorakhpur sentenced BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and six others to one-and-half year imprisonment in a case lodged in 2008 for staging a protest and attempting to set fire to an effigy of the then chief minister.

Kamlesh Paswan, 46, is an MP from Bansgaon.

“Besides Kamlesh Paswan, six others who have been sentenced are his uncle Chandresh Paswan, a former MLA. They were present in the court when the judgment was given on Saturday,” said Special Prosecutor (Gorakhpur) Ambrish Chandra Mall.

“Later in the day, the court released all the seven persons on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The court also directed them to apply for bail on Monday,” he added.

In all 11, prosecution witnesses were examined by the court during the trial.

According to police, the case dates back to 2008 when Paswan was in the Samajwadi Party. On January 16, 2008, Kamlesh Paswan and others staged a protest at the gate of a Gorakhpur hospital over the arrest of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Following the protest, the road was blocked. Some of the protesters tried to burn the effigy of the then chief minister but police managed to stop them.

The police then used mild force to disperse the crowd after which the situation came under control.

A case was lodged against eight persons, including Paswan, at the Gulhariya police station. The case was lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life). Mall said one of the accused died during treatment after which his file was separated from the others.