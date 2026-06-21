14-year-old boy rapes 9-month-old in Gorakhpur, tells police he was drunk

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A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a nine-month-old girl, a relative, in a village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the teenager claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.
The boy allegedly took the baby from her home while she was asleep beside her mother on Friday night. The family realised the child was missing the following morning and began searching for her in and around the village. After a frantic search, they found the child lying in a field nearly 500 metres from her home.
The child, who suffered severe injuries, was admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police said the victim’s medical examination confirmed sexual assault, while reports of other forensic and medical tests are still awaited.
Officers reviewed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the village and questioned locals to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspect.
The police zeroed in on the baby’s 14-year-old relative who had returned to the village only last week. He was subsequently detained for questioning.
“During interrogation, the juvenile confessed to the crime and admitted that he had taken the infant from the house while she was asleep beside her mother,” said Patil Nimish Dasharath, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur.
He added, “The teenager claimed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and committed the offence under the influence of alcohol.”
Boy joined search for victim
The boy allegedly took the child early on Saturday morning, left it in the field after sexually assaulting it, and returned home. According to the police, the boy joined the victim’s family members and neighbours in searching for her after she was found missing on Saturday morning.
The police said the boy would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings. They claimed to have recovered several objectionable videos from the boy’s mobile phone during a preliminary examination of the device. The contents of the phone are being analysed as part of the investigation.
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