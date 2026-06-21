14-year-old boy rapes 9-month-old in Gorakhpur, tells police he was drunk

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a nine-month-old girl, a relative, in a village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the teenager claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

The boy allegedly took the baby from her home while she was asleep beside her mother on Friday night. The family realised the child was missing the following morning and began searching for her in and around the village. After a frantic search, they found the child lying in a field nearly 500 metres from her home.

The child, who suffered severe injuries, was admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police said the victim’s medical examination confirmed sexual assault, while reports of other forensic and medical tests are still awaited.