Gorakhnath temple attack case: Need to look into aspect of mental issues faced by arrested accused, says Akhilesh Yadav

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the aspect of the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack case “having psychiatric problems and bipolar [disorder] issues should be looked into”, adding that the “BJP exaggerates”.

Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi (29) was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the attack on Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel at Gorakhnath temple gate in Gorakhpur. On Monday, the UP Police had said the attack was “part of a serious conspiracy and could be called a terror incident”.

Speaking about the Gorakhnath temple attack at a press briefing in Kannuaj, Akhilesh said, “As per the information that is coming and his (Abbasi’s) father has said that he has a psychiatric problem and bipolar [disorder] issues. I feel that aspect should be looked at. And the BJP is a party which exaggerates a lot,” said Akhilesh. He was in Kannauj to meet party workers and leaders and take stock of the preparation for the upcoming MLC elections.

A video grab of the incident in Gorakhpur. (PTI) A video grab of the incident in Gorakhpur. (PTI)

On speculation that his uncle and PSP (L) chief Shivpal Yadav may join the BJP, Akhilesh said, “You should not waste your time on such talk.”

Speaking about job creation in the state, Akhilesh said, “It has been our demand multiple times that the government should tell how many people have been given jobs. If they are claiming five lakh jobs have been given, then the government should tell us how many jobs were given in Kannauj and other districts… They should at least give information, and if they are not, then they are playing with data.”

Alleging that the BJP is a “serial killer of democracy”, he said, “SP workers and leaders have been repeatedly saying that the BJP is a serial killer of democracy. The BJP is a party which is an expert at stealing votes in a democracy. Here, many candidates could not file nomination papers…The way in Etah, the SP and DM have shown to be with the BJP and didn’t let our candidate file nomination papers (for MLC elections)…”.

“Still, I believe the officials here will ensure an unbiased election,” said Akhilesh.

He said the BJP should answer questions on price rise and unemployment. “The question of price rise is there. But the issue of unemployment is leaving our youths with a dark future. This is a consecutive government [of the BJP]. It should at least give jobs to youths. They are roaming here and there looking for jobs or sitting at home,” said Akhilesh.

On the arrest of three journalists in connection with the paper leak of UP Board English examination (Class 12), Akhilesh said, “You should have to think about it. Even journalists are not safe. If you run a news or give some information and try to wake up the government, there is a chance that you will be sent to jail. What kind of government is this that it is sending journalists to jail.”