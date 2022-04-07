Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused brought to Lucknow for questioning, says ATS

THE STATE Police’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), which is investigating the Gorakhnath temple attack case, are trying to contact relatives and friends of arrested accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi to know more about his movements. Sources said the police are also trying to connect with those who Abbasi was in regular touch with since he returned from abroad

in 2016.

On Wednesday, the ATS brought 29-year-old Abbasi, who is a graduate of IIT Bombay, to its headquarters in Lucknow for questioning. He is presently in police custody.

On Wednesday, the Gorakhpur police held a meeting to chalk out plans for upgrading security of the temple.

The ATS officials have seized a few articles from Abbasi’s residence after a search operation on Tuesday.

The police are waiting for a report from the forensic science laboratory on Abassi’s cellphone and laptop that were seized in connection with the probe. Sources said the police have found that Abbasi used to watch “videos of radicalised people.”

To verify the claim of Abassi’s father that his son was under depression, the police are planning to get a psychological test of him (Abassi) done by doctors, sources said.

Two FIRs against Abassi have been registered at the Gorakhnath police station. Abassi, who hails from Gorakhpur, is booked on several charges, including attempt to murder and promoting enmity between two groups.

“On the basis of evidence collected, other charges against him will be added in the case,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, a team of ATS visited Abbasi’s Navi Mumbai apartment where he stayed till October 2020 before returning to his native home in Gorakhpur.