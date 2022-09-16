scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Gonda: SHO booked for murder after youth dies in custody

SP (Gonda) Akash Tomar has also suspended SHO Tej Pratap Singh and the Special Operation Group in-charge, Amit Yadav, on charges of negligence.

Dev Narayan's father and brother-in-law also accompanied him to the police station.

GONDA police have lodged a murder case against the station house officer of Nawabganj police station in connection with the death of a 24-year-old youth, who allegedly died in police custody during questioning Wednesday.

According to police, 24-year-old Dev Narayan Yadav, who worked as a lineman on a contractual basis at Nawabganj power sub-station, was summoned to Nawabganj Police Station Wednesday afternoon for questioning in a murder case that was being probed by Special Operation Group  and local police.

Dev Narayan’s father and brother-in-law also accompanied him to the police station.

Dev Narayan’s father, Ram Bachan, said that as they waited outside, a policeman came after an hour and told him that his son fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, Ram Bachan came to know that doctors had declared his son dead.

Irked over the death, residents clashed with police and pelted stones in which five policemen were injured and four vehicles were damaged.

Based on Ram Bachan’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against SHO Tej Pratap Singh and his team member.

Meanwhile, another FIR on murder attempt charge was filed for the violent protest. The SP said no one has been arrested for the clash and the probe team is scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved in stone-pelting.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 04:50:07 am
