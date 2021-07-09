Gonda DM ‘misbehaves’ during Covid meeting, 18 doctors tender resignation

Hence, the resignation of ACMO Ajay Pratap Singh from his post showed the Gonda DM's insensitivity towards doctors.

At least 18 doctors, including superintendents of 16 Community Health Centres, have tendered their resignation to the district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Gonda, after the District Magistrate allegedly used objectionable language during a Covid assessment meeting on Tuesday.

The letter, written to the CMO on Wednesday, stated that DM Markandey Shahi’s mishabeviour towards the doctors hurt their feelings and so, they collectively offered to resign from their posts.

The letter added that during the Covid-19 pandemic all Additional Chief Medical Officers (ACMOs) and Medical Superintendents worked 24 hours a day as government doctors. Hence, the resignation of ACMO Ajay Pratap Singh from his post showed the Gonda DM’s insensitivity towards doctors.

“The Gonda DM has been using objectionable language against us during assessment meetings and field inspections since a long time. But keeping public welfare in mind, we continued to complete all work related to health facilities, Covid vaccination and sampling,” read the letter. It added that the DM’s behaviour towards ACMO Singh during Tuesday’s meeting was inappropriate, which hurt the doctors.

“In such a situation we, superintendents of community health centres, are hurt. So, collectively we are offering our resignation from the superintendent post,” it added. In total, the letter had 18 signatures, of 16 block medical in-charge who are superintendents of community centres and two doctors, including ACMO Singh.

DM Markendey Shahi and Divisional Commissioner S V S Rangarao did not respond to calls made to them.

Director General (Medical Health) D S Negi could also not be reached for a comment.

ACMO Singh alleged that the Gonda DM’s misbehaviour had been witnessed on a regular basis.

“Our complaints are not new, and there was repetition of the same on Tuesday. We have been working seven days a week during the pandemic. Earlier, when the DM used uncalled-for words against us, we thought it was a result of mounting pressure because of the Covid situation. However, his behaviour did not change even now. On Tuesday, during an assessment meeting there was a discussion on Bhelsar community health centre, which ranked 14 out of 16 facilities in terms of Covid sampling. The centre is under my jurisdiction. Triggered by the ranking, the DM asked the CMO to demote me and make me in-charge of that centre. It was disrespectful for me,” Singh added.

“There was another issue regarding distribution of medical kits to surveillance committees. The DM had said the ACMOs to give certificates showing that they have distributed all kits provided by the government to surveillance committees. We accepted that, and also requested that the administration should seek certificates that would show usage of all kits by surveillance committees. This infuriated the DM. He said the government order was only about distribution and who was I to request details of expenditure,” Singh said, adding that he went on leave from Thursday.