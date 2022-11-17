Gomti Riverfront project: HC junks engineer’s bail plea in corruption case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday rejected the bail application of a retired Superintendent Engineer in connection with the alleged corruption and anomalies reported during the construction of the Gomti Riverfront Development project. The project was initiated by the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, arrested Roop Singh Yadav last year in November. Since his arrest Yadav, who retired in 2017, has been in jail. Justice DK Singh, who heard the bail application, stated, “Considering the magnitude of corruption, prima facie, involvement of the accused-applicant in commission of offences in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy and the fact that the Three Members Committee, headed by Former Judge of this Court, and the CBI, have clearly found the accused applicant’s involvement in huge corruption, forgery, fraud and misusing his official position, this Court does not deem it appropriate to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail at this stage and, therefore, the bail application is hereby rejected.”

Yadav had moved the high court after his bail application was rejected by the Special Judge of Anti-Corruption (CBI) court, Lucknow. On June 19, 2017 an FIR was lodged on various charges including cheating and forgery at Gomti Nagar police station in connection with the alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities found in the implementation of the Gomti Riverfront Development project.

On the recommendations of the Yogi Adityanath government, the CBI registered a case pertaining to corruption, irregularities, fraud and criminal intent in implementation of the “Gomti River Channelization Project” and “Gomti River Front Development”.

After a large number of irregularities in the implementation of the project came to light, the government, initially, formed an inquiry committee headed by a retired high court judge. The committee submitted a detailed report on May 16, 2017 and pointed out gross irregularities, misuse of powers and positions, and corruption committed by the officials in implementing the project and causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.