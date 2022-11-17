scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Gomti Riverfront project: HC junks engineer’s bail plea in corruption case

On June 19, 2017 an FIR was lodged on various charges including cheating and forgery at Gomti Nagar police station in connection with the alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities found in the implementation of the Gomti Riverfront Development project.

Gomti Riverfront project, Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, allahabad high court, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsAfter a large number of irregularities in the implementation of the project came to light, the government, initially, formed an inquiry committee headed by a retired high court judge.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday rejected the bail application of a retired Superintendent Engineer in connection with the alleged corruption and anomalies reported during the construction of the Gomti Riverfront Development project. The project was initiated by the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, arrested Roop Singh Yadav last year in November. Since his arrest Yadav, who retired in 2017, has been in jail. Justice DK Singh, who heard the bail application, stated, “Considering the magnitude of corruption, prima facie, involvement of the accused-applicant in commission of offences in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy and the fact that the Three Members Committee, headed by Former Judge of this Court, and the CBI, have clearly found the accused applicant’s involvement in huge corruption, forgery, fraud and misusing his official position, this Court does not  deem it appropriate to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail at this stage and, therefore, the bail application is hereby rejected.”

Yadav had moved the high court after his bail application was rejected by the Special Judge of Anti-Corruption (CBI) court, Lucknow. On June 19, 2017 an FIR was lodged on various charges including cheating and forgery at Gomti Nagar police station in connection with the alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities found in the implementation of the Gomti Riverfront Development project.

On the recommendations of the Yogi Adityanath government, the CBI registered a case pertaining to corruption, irregularities, fraud and criminal intent in implementation of the “Gomti River Channelization Project” and “Gomti River Front Development”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
Firm tied to BJP minister behind hit Kannada film KantaraPremium
Firm tied to BJP minister behind hit Kannada film Kantara
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
As India take G20 presidency, five takeaways from the summit in BaliPremium
As India take G20 presidency, five takeaways from the summit in Bali
More from Lucknow

After a large number of irregularities in the implementation of the project came to light, the government, initially, formed an inquiry committee headed by a retired high court judge. The committee submitted  a detailed report on May 16, 2017  and pointed out gross irregularities, misuse of powers and positions, and corruption committed by the officials in implementing the project and causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 06:49:31 am
Next Story

Film star Pawan Kalyan seems poised to unsettle political equations in Andhra Pradesh

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement