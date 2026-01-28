‘It was her gold nail paint’: How HR manager’s family recognised her decapitated body in Agra

Police said they arrested the accused, computer operator Vinay Singh (28), who worked in the same company. (Special Arrangement)

It was the gold nail paint on Minky Sharma’s fingers that helped her family identify her body.

The 32-year-old, a HR manager at a private firm, was brutally murdered on January 23 — she was decapitated and her torso stuffed into a gunny bag, which was dumped near a bridge over the Yamuna in Agra, said police. They haven’t found the head yet.

Police said they arrested the accused, computer operator Vinay Singh (28), who worked in the same company.

According to police, on the day of the murder, the accused said he called Minky to the office. He claimed he wanted to marry the victim, but she refused. Police said Vinay told them he flew into a rage and allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Police said he then allegedly dismembered the body.