‘It was her gold nail paint’: How HR manager’s family recognised her decapitated body in Agra

It was the gold nail paint on Minky Sharma’s fingers that helped her family identify her body.
The 32-year-old, a HR manager at a private firm, was brutally murdered on January 23 — she was decapitated and her torso stuffed into a gunny bag, which was dumped near a bridge over the Yamuna in Agra, said police. They haven’t found the head yet.
Police said they arrested the accused, computer operator Vinay Singh (28), who worked in the same company.
According to police, on the day of the murder, the accused said he called Minky to the office. He claimed he wanted to marry the victim, but she refused. Police said Vinay told them he flew into a rage and allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. Police said he then allegedly dismembered the body.
However, Minky’s family dismissed this motive and alleged she was killed to conceal something more serious.
“We are not satisfied with the police theory,” said Minky’s younger brother, Deepak. “There is much more behind this murder, and we believe other people may also be involved,” he alleged.
Deepak, who works as a contractor and is to be married on February 6, said his sister’s death has left them devastated. They were able to identify Minky only through her gold nail paint, he said.
Minky had been working at the firm for the past five years, said Deepak. Vinay, who lives a short distance from her residence in Tedhi Bagiya, joined two years ago. Deepak alleged that it was Minky who had helped Vinay land the job.
According to the family, on the afternoon of January 23, Minky said she’d been called to the officer and set off on her scooter. When she did not return by evening, and her phone remained unreachable, they grew worried and began searching for her.
Deepak said, “I called Vinay and asked him to help us search for my sister. But he didn’t show up immediately. He kept assuring us over the phone that he’d be there soon… he eventually arrived after a long delay. Together, we went to her office only to learn that it was a holiday that day [due to Basant Panchami]. Her scooter was not parked there either,” said Deepak.
He said he finally went to the Trans Yamuna police station and lodged a missing person’s complaint.
The next day, police said, locals noticed a gunny bag near the Jawahar bridge and alerted them. A team went to the spot and opened the bag. To their shock, they found the headless body of a woman inside.
Police quickly established her identity — It was Minky.
During the investigation, police said they collected CCTV footage from the office building and found a man dragging a gunny bag from the premises. Through technical analysis, police identified the suspect as Vinay.
Harendra Singh, Station House Officer of Yamuna Nagar police station, said it appears that the murder took place inside a room at the office. He said a forensic team has lifted bloodstains from the crime scene, adding that the knife used in the crime and the victim’s scooter have been recovered.
“We arrested the accused, Vinay, and solved the case within 24 hours. CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying him,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agra, Sheshmani Upadhyay.
He added that police teams are continuing their efforts to recover the victim’s head. “More details will be ascertained after further investigation in the case,” he added.
