Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Go for cow-based farming, tech to improve yield: Yogi to farmers

The CM said that while Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country in terms of population, agriculture is the major source of income.

CM Yogi Adityanath at an agriculture exhibition on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised cow-based natural farming and use of technology to enhance crop yield.

Addressing a “review conference for Rabi productivity” of four divisions in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh alone contributes 20 per cent to the food grain production of the country. “Cow-based natural farming and utilisation of technology is the need of the hour to enhance agricultural yield and to benefit crop-growers the most. The farmers should move towards horticulture, vegetable farming and mixed cropping to suit present market demand and compatibility of the agro-climatic zone.”

The four divisions included Gorakhpur, Basti, Azamgarh and Devipatan.

He said the state has the most fertile land with the best water resources and despite having 12 per cent of the country's total cultivable land, the state solely contributes 20 per cent to the country's foodgrain production.

He said the current agricultural productivity in the state can be increased up to three times by using good quality seeds and technology. He said that UP is number one in the whole country in terms of wheat production and claimed that the productivity of agriculture increased even during the pandemic in the state.

The CM said the state government operated all the sugar mills and payment of over Rs 1.80 lakh crore was made to the cane farmers. He directed the DMs of the four districts to open an adequate number of paddy purchase centres.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:56:09 am
