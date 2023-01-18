Global Investors Summit: UP Govt inks Rs. 7,000-crore MoUs at Kolkata event

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday announced that it signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 7,000 crore during a roadshow organised in Kolkata ahead of the Global Investors Summit that is slated to be held in Lucknow in February.

The domestic roadshow was organised to seek investment for the state and was the fourth such event to be held by the state government in a city. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had organised similar roadshows in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

The government signed MoUs with Greentech Environment Pvt Ltd (Rs 2,000 crore), Captain Steel (Rs 1,650 crore) Shyam Metallics (Rs 630 crore), Haldiram Bhujiawala (Rs 500 crore ) and Balaji Wafers (Rs 500 crore), Tata Steel DownStream Products Limited (Rs 250 crore), SRMB (Rs 250 crore), Anmol Feeds for fish farming (Rs 50 crore), Allenberry (medical gas) (Rs 200 crore), Eastern Equipment ENT (Rs 25 crore) and Lux Industry Limited (Rs 50 crore), Infinity Infotech Park (Rs 400 crore), SKM Group’s Char Nauk Hospital (Rs 200 crore) and, Meghdootam Travels (Rs 150 crore).

The roadshow was led by a delegation comprising Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment Anil Rajbhar, and Ministers of State Dayashankar Singh and Ajit Pal Singh. The delegation apprised the investors about the state’s potential in sectors like defence and aerospace, civil aviation, logistics, electronics, IT, startups, data centre, handloom and textiles, agriculture and allied industries, tourism, films, renewable energy, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and education and skill development.

A government spokesperson said investors from West Bengal mainly showed interest in transportation within cities, education, conversion of waste into energy, and construction of hospitals as well as the tourism sector.

The team pitched the state as “crime-free” and a “transformed” one with an “enormous investment potential”.

The delegation also assured investors that they would get a “safe environment” to do business along with quality infrastructural facilities – right from expressways, rail connectivity, Metro rails and upcoming airports.

Berger Paints’ Managing Director and CEO, Abhijit Roy, who attended the roadshow in Kolkata, said, “Uttar Pradesh is attractive in terms of market, infrastructure, land, tax, and ease of doing business. The market is extremely important. Modern and progressive investment routes have become the foundation of business.”

“When it comes to interest rates, the government has launched attractive profit schemes. Businesses’ desire to provide adequate solutions to all these things motivates every businessman,” said Roy.

Ramakant Barman, Managing Director of Green Tech Environment Management Private Limited, whose company expressed interest in establishing around five ‘waste-to-energy’ plants in the state said, “Cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur have a lot of potential. There are many ongoing projects in Varanasi.”