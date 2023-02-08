Global Investors Summit: Shah and Sitharaman among 20 Union ministers to take part

The three-day Global Investors Summit will see the power play of the “double engine” BJP government in full effect with over 20 Union ministers scheduled to chair sessions with Uttar Pradesh ministers on different sectors during the event.

The Global Investors Summit will be organised in the state capital from February 10 to 12 to seek out investment from both domestic and foreign investors for various developmental projects.

While the summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy are among the names that will be chairing various sessions during the event.

As per the proposed schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would chair a session with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Day 2 of the summit. These sessions will be organised in halls and hangars named after famous ancient Indian seers like Valmiki, Vyas, Dadhichi, Bharadwaj and Vashishtha.

As per the schedule shared by the government, the inaugural event – where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief guest – would be held in Valmiki Hall from 10 am to 1 pm. After the inaugural event, a session on “Designing and Manufacturing in India for the Would” would be chaired by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwani Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics Yogendra Upadhyay as the co-chair at the Vyas Hangar.

The next session would have Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy as the chief guest and would be on ‘Tourism: Leveraging A Cultural Heritage for Modern and Progressive Uttar Pradesh’. The session would be co-chaired by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and would be held at Dadhichi Hangar.

The session on sustainable development through renewable energy would have Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh as the chief guest, while Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Energy and Additional Energy Sources Dr Somendra Tomar would be the co-chair. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be chairing a session on ‘Advantage Uttar Pradesh, Defence Corridor’ and Air Chief Marshal (retired) RKS Bhadauria, Chief Nodal Officer, Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor will be the co-chair.

In a session on ‘ODOP-Empowering Traditional Industrials’, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan would be the chief guest and co-chair respectively.

Another session on food processing which would be organised at the Bharadwaj Hangar would have Union Minister for FPI Pashu Pati Kumar Paras as the chief guest, while Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya would be the co-chair.

In the evening, the state government would be hosting the ‘NRI awards’ which would be given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

On Day 2 of the summit, a session with the partner countries like Singapore, the Netherlands and Japan would be organised on the theme ‘Affirmative Action Policies for Inclusive Growth’.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar would be the chief guest, while Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Aseem Arun would be the co-chair.

The highlight of the day would be session on ‘UP is Open for Business: Providing New opportunities for MSME and Co-operatives’ which would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be chairing another session on the second day of the event with state Minister Rakesh Sachan on handloom and textiles.

Similarly, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would be seen chairing a session with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on the healthcare industry in the post-pandemic scenario seen through the investors’ lens.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be the chief guest at a session on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology that will see Advisor to Chief Minister GN Singh as the co-chair.

The session on dairy and animal husbandry industry would be helmed by Union Dairy and Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala and state Dairy Minister Dharampal Singh. Meanwhile, the session on civil aviation would have Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Schindia as the chief guest along with UP Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ as the co-chair. The session on warehousing and logistics would have two Union Ministers as the chief guest – Anupriya Singh Patel and Som Prakash.

The events lined up for Day 3 would include a session on excise and sugar industry and would have Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal as the chief guest and Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal as the co-chair.

Other Union Ministers who would be chairing sessions during the summit include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Transport Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State of Niti Ayog Rao Indrajit Singh. The summit would conclude with the valedictory session that would be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.