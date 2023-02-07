Global Investors Summit | Rs. 21 lakh cr investment target met from within country: UP Govt

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has received domestic investment proposals and intents amounting to Rs 21 lakh crore, which is in addition to the Rs 7.12 lakh crore worth proposals from foreign investors.

The government, which had earlier set an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore, subsequently increased it to Rs 17 lakh crore and then to Rs 21 lakh crore.

To get investments, the government has been holding roadshows for the last two months. Several groups, led by ministers, visited countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Argentine, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and Mauritius to seek investment.

This was followed by similar roadshows in the main cities of the country – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among others.

The third set of roadshows was held in districts and divisions of the state. According to officials, some of the roadshows in districts are still on and would wrap before the three-day investors’ summit in Lucknow, beginning this Friday.

The government on Monday said that among the cities in the country, it received the maximum investment proposals from Mumbai (Rs 5 lakh crore) with the Kolkata roadshow bringing the least investment proposals (Rs 7,000 crore).

“The Delhi roadshow attracted Rs 2.75 lakh crore investment proposals, Ahmedabad Rs 40,000 crore, Hyderabad Rs 25,000 crore, Bengaluru Rs 25,000 crore, Chandigarh Rs 10,000 crore, Chennai Rs 9,000 crore and Kolkata Rs 7000 crore,” said an official.

Among the districts of Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi district in Bundelkhand sprung a surprise with maximum intents of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, officials said.

Sources said that almost half of these investment proposals were in the power and energy sector, while the rest were in the defence sector, considering Jhansi being one of the nodes of the Defence Corridor.

Investment proposals from other districts and divisions include Rs 70,000 crore from Kanpur, which is an industrial town; followed by about Rs 56,000 crore from Lucknow; Rs 46,000 crore from Varanasi; Rs 39,000 crore from Agra; Rs 33,7000 crore from Prayagraj and Rs 19,000 crore from Ayodhya, officials said.