Divisional-level investors summit in Prayagraj today

The Uttar Pradesh government would be organising a divisional-level investors summit in Prayagraj on Sunday to seek investment from local investors.

These events are a part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 10-12.

The government has planned several divisional-level investors summits and the first one was organised in Lucknow on January 11. Apart from Prayagraj, the other districts where such events would be held are Agra (January 19), Meerut (January 20), Kanpur (January 22), Ayodhya (January 23), Bareilly (January 24) and Jhansi (February 2).

These summits will be organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and will be chaired by Infrastructure Industrial Minister Nand Goptal Gupta ‘Nandi’, officials said.

The state government had also organised a roadshow in Lucknow on Wednesday to draw investors from the district. The government had stated that it has signed 79 MoUs worth Rs 76,000 crore during the event.