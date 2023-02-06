Global Investors Summit: Less than a week to go, CM inspects venue, takes stock of preparations

With less than a week left for the Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday inspected the venue of the summit at Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow and took stock of the preparations. During his tour, the CM inquired about the movement, seating and other facilities for VIP guests and investors, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

Adityanath also planted trees at the venue site. The Global Investors Summit will be held between February 10 and 12. A government spokesperson said the venue has been divided into seven blocks. “PM Modi will inaugurate the event in the first block, where more than 10,000 people will be present,” the spokesperson said.

One of the highlights of the Summit is the cultural soiree planned for February 10 evening, in which many leading artists will perform. The programme will introduce them to UP’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the official said.

“Among those who will perform at the venue include bhajan singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. Apart from them, Mathura’s Vandana will perform ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ along with Kathak artiste Akash Srivastava from Lucknow,” a statement issued by the government said.

The government said the “cultural programmes will also feature folk dance and music performances to introduce the guests to the rich pastoral traditions of the state”. “The evening of the Summit will be buzzing with the presentation of Bam Rasiya, Mayur, Rai, Diwari, Pidanda, Adivasi, Karma, Faruahi, Dhedhiyan, Natwari, Masak Bean, Dhobia, Badhawa folk dance, Damru Vadan, Tharu etc,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the GIS-23 “Headliner Quiz” was held on Sunday for school students where Sunbeam English School, Lahartara (Varanasi) stood first, while Sunbeam English School, Bhagwanpur (Varanasi) came second. In the Open India quiz, Chennai team of Preetam Upadhyay and Piyush Kedia came first.