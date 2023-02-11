Global Investors Summit | Industry captains promise more: ‘Investors can see change in UP’

Promising big-ticket investments in Uttar Pradesh during the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on Friday, leading business conglomerates of the country assured the government to become a part of the state’s development journey.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla committed to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.

While Ambani said that his Reliance Industries would invest Rs 75,000 crore in rolling out 5G mobile service in the next 10 months, expanding retail network and setting up renewable energy capacity over the next four years; Birla, on the other hand, said his group has committed Rs 25,000 crore investment across its various businesses such as cement, metals, chemicals, financial services and renewable energy in the state. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, who also addressed the inaugural session attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that his group firm Air India SATS would set up an integrated multi-modal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in partnership with Zurich Airport.

In his speech, Ambani said the “golden era of Uttar Pradesh has begun” and assured that his companies would continue to work “jee jaan se” for Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that India has transformed itself remarkably since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, Ambani said he was confident that India was on a “very strong growth path” and there were four main reasons for his conviction. “First, Indians are embracing technology at a rate unseen even in the developed world… Second, India has the world’s largest population of youth who are brimming with entrepreneurial energy and passion… Third, thanks to your (Modi’s) farsighted leadership, regional imbalances are fast disappearing,” said Ambani, adding the fourth reason was “the fundamental change in the mindset of the nation as there is unprecedented hope and optimism among people”.

Calling UP a “shining example” of the growth path, he said the state has become “the centre of hope” for this “New India”. He promised to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crore in UP over the next four years across Jio, retail, and renewable businesses.

He said that two new pilot innovative initiatives – Jio School and Jio AI Doctor – will bring top-class education and the most affordable healthcare to villages and small towns across the state.

His group will set up 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity and start bio-energy business.

“Together we can and we will transform India’s most populous state into India’s most prosperous state,” he added.

While addressing the inaugural session, Birla promised to invest Rs 25,000 crore in the fields of cement, metals, chemicals, financial services, and renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh.

“India is the world’s fastest-growing economy, in which UP plays a significant role. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is experiencing unprecedented growth. A highway network is being built in UP. The government has also made significant strides in terms of ease of doing business,” he said.

Stating that investors are already taking note of the changing face of UP, “ thanks to a pragmatic and industry-friendly administration and rapid pace of infrastructure development”, Birla said that over the last three years, ending September 2022, the state attracted Foreign Direct Investment of USD 1.1 billion. “This is the highest in the last two decades,” he said, adding India will be the third-largest economy in the world by 2030.

He also said that PM’s statement has gone viral on social media, in which he stated that ‘UP and Yogi are very important’ and Yogi has proved it.

Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran said there was immense potential for development in UP. “The agriculture and manufacturing sectors are expected to grow in tandem in UP. The sectors can significantly contribute to the government’s goal of making UP a trillion-dollar economy, creating jobs and a better quality of life,” he said, adding the Tata Group will be a big contributor to the development of UP.

On the supply chain, he said, the government policies of production-linked incentives, and the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a leader in the important sectors would drive huge investment for the country.

“Uttar Pradesh is absolutely well placed to capitalise on the trends and become a trillion dollar economy when India becomes 5 trillion dollar economy and 2 trillion dollar economy when India will be 10 trillion dollar economy,” he said.

According to him, agriculture is one of the three or four sectors where the state is suitably placed. “Already, UP has a very strong presence, it is the largest producer of oil seeds. It is among the top three in terms of wheat, sugarcane, fruits and pulses. It is uniquely advantageous that 87 per cent of the sown area is fully irrigated, which is significantly higher than the national average of 50 per cent. By applying the technology of modern industrial areas, UP can dramatically increase productivity in the agriculture sector,” he said.

He said the manufacturing sector presents another opportunity, pointing out that at present UP is below average or much below other states — “UP only gives 12 per cent contribution to this sector”.

He said the third focus area is tourism as close to 5 million tourists from abroad visit UP every year “because of its historical importance, UNESCO sites, Varanasi Jyotirling and a number of religious places that are of huge significance, for both domestic and international tourists,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said: “Air India has a detailed plan to connect every part of UP to the rest of India and potentially to important destinations of the world.” Further, he said Tata Group already has a significant presence in Uttar Pradesh through steel, automotive, retail, financial and power firms along with TCS. “Eighteen companies of Tata Group are deeply present (in UP),” he said, adding that 50,000 people are employed.

“We are on a huge expansion across all our companies in the state… we are already having huge investments in Noida, both from a TCS point of view and also from Air India point of view,” he said.

Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport Asia and Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies also spoke on the occasion.