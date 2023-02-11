Global Investors Summit | Got Rs 32.92 lakh cr investment offers even before Summit began: Yogi Adityanath

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth Rs 32.92 lakh crore through roadshows organised ahead of the ongoing Global Investors Summit 2023, signing over 18,000 MoUs with various companies. Potentially, these can create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state, he said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the summit, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was ready to play the role of the growth engine of the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and by imbibing the PM’s mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform.”

The CM described the summit as a ‘Mahakumbh’ of investment and said the investments, which will take place through 18,645 MoUs signed between the government and the companies in diverse sectors such as renewable energy, real estate, education, tourism, electronic vehicle manufacturing, housing and food processing.

Inviting investors to take part in the development of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said the state government, under the guidance of PM Modi, has made the environment of the state favourable for industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies, providing ease of doing business for the investors.

The CM made the remarks in the presence of the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, several Union Ministers, world-class policy makers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and intellectuals.

Adityanath pointed out that the Nivesh Sarathi portal, the online system for signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation for the convenience of investors, as well as Nivesh Sarathi, the online incentive and customer relationship management portal (Nivesh Sarathi), are proving “immensely useful” in facilitating investments.

He said 406 services of 33 departments are available on the online single window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra’. ‘Udyami Mitra’ is being deployed to assist the investors.

He also informed the gathering about the preparations that went into organising roadshows in 21 cities of 16 countries and nine cities in different states of the country for the GIS by teams led by a group of ministers from Uttar Pradesh. He said all 75 districts of the state were connected with this “investment Mahakumbh”, adding that investment programmes are being organised in all of them.

“We got the cooperation of Indian missions, ambassadors, high commissioners, as well as business and industrial organisations posted abroad during the roadshows. With the positive cooperation of all these, we hope to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy of UP also to take the vision of the Prime Minister forward,” said Adityanath.

Elaborating on the state’s industrial policy and sectoral policy, he said UP, known as the food basket of India, ranks first in the production of many commodities including foodgrains, milk and sugarcane, among others. “Through policy-driven governance, the state government has formulated around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT/ITES, data centre, ESDM, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, textile, MSME, etc. Since then, several reformative steps have been taken towards creating a holistic ecosystem for industrial development,” the CM said.

He added, “The state’s first Medical Device Park has been inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, toy park, apparel park, Handicraft Park, Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include IIT GNL at Greater Noida, Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Transganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes.”