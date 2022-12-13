Global investors summit: Focus on priority sectors, second leg of roadshows held in Brussels & Sydney

A delegation of state ministers and officials held the second leg of Invest UP’s roadshows at Abu Dabi in Dubai, Brussels in Belgium, Montreal in Canada and Sydney in Australia, targeting country and region-specific sectors.

The first round of roadshows was held on December 9 at London in UK, Frankfurt in Germany, Toronto in Canada and Mexico.

The state government has formed eight delegations comprising 14 ministers and nearly 35 officers, who are visiting 17 countries in a span of about 15 days to invite investors for the upcoming Global Investors Summit, in the state in February.

The delegations have been given a list of industries and trade organisations with a focus on specific sectors and of important places of economic activity to visit in these regions.

When Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Rakesh Sachan reached Dubai, for which target sectors are energy, medical education, textile, agriculture and food processing, leather and infrastructure, he met Yusuf Ali, the director of Lu-Lu Mall, and director general of Abu Dabi Chambers Mohamed H Almeheiri. He also visited Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares, manufacturers of steel rebars and pipes, and briefed about the investment opportunities in UP for specific sectors.

The delegation led by Industries Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and his Public Works Department (PWD) counterpart Jitin Prasada reached Brussels, the focus sectors were electronics manufacturing, retail, automobile, electric vehicle, food processing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, defence and aerospeace besides venture capital. In Brussels, the delegation met European Investment Bank representatives like Edvardas Bumsteinas.

In Brazil, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak talked as how economies of Brazil and UP are similar since they are predominantly agrarian. He talked about investment opportunities in agriculture, dairy, information technology and defence. The focus sectors for Brazil are food processing, chemicals, logistics, pulp and paper, infrastructure, manufacturing, defence, aerospace and waste management.

Advertisement

Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh reached Sydney, with textile, agro and food processing, infrastructure, tourism, construction, dairy, healthcare, education, warehousing and logistics and water resource as focus sectors.

Also, Jaiveer Singh, Minister for Tourism and Ashish Patel, Minister for Technical Education, reached Seol in South Korea, where focus sectors are agro and food processing, infrastructure, logistics, retail, chemicals, construction, tourism and IT and electronics.

The delegation has signed MOUs worth Rs 2,000 crore with Canada’s My Health Center for setting up of a medical college, a super speciality hospital and a medical device unit in Kanpur district. Constellation Software head Amit Monga is believed to have expressed his interest in investment in fields like artificial intelligence, bio-informatics, software etc.

Advertisement

The delegations are expected to complete their road shows by December 18.