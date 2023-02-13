scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Global Investors Summit: Breaking UP Investment Proposals | Purvanchal takes No.2 spot after west UP

During the three-day summit, a total 19,058 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investment intents, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government said.

President Droupadi Murmu (centre) with UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies — Keshav Prasad Maurya & Brajesh Pathak at the concluding ceremony of Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Sunday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

As the day Global Investors Summit concluded in Lucknow on Sunday, Purvanchal surprised everyone by turning out to be the second most sought-after region for investment after west Uttar Pradesh. Also, “renewable energy” turned out to be upcoming area attracting maximum investment intents, leaving behind “electronics manufacturing” – which has been always the top sector of investment in the state.

During the three-day summit, a total 19,058 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for investment intents, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government said. The region-wise break-up of investment proposals showed that western Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the National Capital Region, received most of the proposals — about 45 per cent. Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) district got 27 per cent (Rs 7.85 lakh crore) of the total investment intents, Agra 8 per cent (Rs 2.1 lakh crore), Ghaziabad 3.66 per cent (Rs 1 lakh crore), and Aligarh 1.65 per cent (Rs 47,000 crore).

Purvanchal (East UP), which houses the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi) and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Gorakhpur) came second, receiving 29 per cent of all the investment intents. Varanasi received about 4.75 per cent (Rs 1.37 lakh crore) investment proposals, while Gorakhpur got about 6 per cent (about Rs 1.71 lakh crore) through 328 intents.

Other districts that contributed to Purvanchal rising share were Sonbhadra, which got 2.57 per cent of the intents (Rs 74,000 crore), Mirzapur 2.21 per cent (Rs 64,000 crore), Prayagraj (Rs 53,000 crore), Ayodhya and Jaunpur about Rs 45,000 crore investment intents each.

The central Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand received 13 per cent each of the total intents.

Capital Lucknow received 6.79 per cent of the total investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, while Lakhimpur Kheri attracted about 1.49 per cent intents (Rs 43,000 crore). Despite the state government promoting the “State Capital Region” on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR), districts surrounding Lucknow could not gather similar response.

In the Bundelkhand region, Jhansi drew maximum interest with about 4.70 per cent of the total intents i.e. Rs 1.35 lakh crore, followed by Chirakoot with 2.18 per cent (Rs 63,000 crore). Even Jalaun and Lalitpur attracted big investment interest — Rs 49,000 crore and Rs 33,000 crore, respectively. In the sectoral break-up, five of the top 10 investment proposals were in the renewable energy sector – 15.47 per cent of the total intents amounting to Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

These included By RG Strategies i.e. about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, which along with renewable energy also included electronic vehicle manufacturing. ABC Cleantech expressed interest in renewable energy by promising an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Mirzapur district of Purvanchal. The NTPC followed next with a promise to invest Rs 42,280 crore in Jhansi, Sonbhadra and Prayagraj. Unicorn Energy of Germany promised to invest Rs 41,500 crore in Lucknow and Jaunpur; and GMR Group R 40,000 crore.

Interest in the renewable energy sector was followed by electronics manufacturing for which the government came out with a new policy. The sector received 12.41 per cent of the total intents amounting to Rs 3.58 lakh crore. Industrial Parks drew about 11.35 per cent, while Higher Education got 9 per cent (Rs 2.57 lakh crore). Manufacturing got close to Rs 2 lakh crore; and Logistics & Warehousing Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

The real estate got proposals worth Rs 1.24 lakh crore (4.32 per cent of the total intents); IT-enabled services got Rs 1.12 lakh crore; and tourism Rs 98,000 crore. It was worth noting that the single largest investment intent came from “Tauschen International Ltd, Hong Kong”, which signed 16 MoUs worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore .

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:26 IST
