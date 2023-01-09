Global Investors Summit: After Mumbai, govt delegation in Chennai to seek investment

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow and met industrialists in Mumbai to draw investment for the state, a delegation of ministers and senior officials reached Chennai Sunday on a three-day visit to invite entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh and help it achieve its goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy.

The delegation includes Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, and Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal, Asim Arun and Narendra Kashyap. The senior officials in the delegation include UP Defense Industrial Corridor Chief Nodal Officer RKS Bhadauria, Additional chief secretary (MSME) Amit Mohan Prasad, UPPCL Chairman M Devaraj, IIDD Principal Secretary Anil Sagar, Excise Commissioner Senthil Pandian and CM’s advisor KV Raju. The delegation will have one-to-one meetings with 25 industrialists on the lines of Business to Government (B2G) system.

According to a release issued by the state government, the meetings will conclude on Tuesday. Besides, over 150 industrialists will attend the roadshow.

According to a government official, following the success of roadshows organised by the government in 16 countries over the past few months to draw investments and invite industrialists to attend the Global Investors Summit, the CM kicked off domestic roadshows. These roadshows will be held in nine cities and the first one was organised in Mumbai on January 5. As per the schedule, the delegation will discuss the investment potential of the state with RG Chandramogan, Managing Director, Hutson Agro Products; M. Ponuswamy, CMD, Pompure Chemicals; and Tuffy Ltd. Group President TR Kesavan at dinner as well as with Anil Akbar, CEO of Water World and MM Murugapa, Vice Chairman of Murugapa Group at breakfast.

This will be followed by B2G meetings with Tenth Planet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. CEO Kumran Mani, Trivitron Vice Chairman A Ganesan, Indira Projects CMD Bhupesh Nagarajan, Colliers GM (Industrial & Logistic Services) Karthik Rajan, Praveen Group CMD Mohd. Fazal, ED Gothman of Cetex Petrochemicals, VC of Savetha University Prof Chandram Shivaji; Fariq Ahmed, Chairman, Farida Group; Nandkumar, MD, Navvin Energy, Microchem Products India Pvt. Director Nitin Shroff, CMD Thrirumaliya Chemicals R Parthasarathy, Contact Civil Aid Solutions Pvt. K Director N Geetha, Lux TVS CMD TK Balaji, KLM Exports Proprietor G Muraleedharan, Head of India Operations of Manisha Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd. B Santosh Kumar and Rajan Vijay Kumar, CEO of Mclean India and Tomo House.

Before leaving Chennai, the delegation will meet some entrepreneurs on Tuesday including the Vice Chairman and MD of MRF Ltd, Chennai, Arun Mammen and G Vishwanathan, founder and chancellor of of VIT University, Vellore.