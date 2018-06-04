Glanders disease: Three horses, mule euthanised

The Ambedkar Nagar district administration on Sunday euthanised three horses and a mule after they were tested positive for the deadly Glanders disease. Officials say this was the first reported case of the disease in the district.

While owners of the animals and some others protested, they were convinced by senior officials who had arrived with veterinarians and police.

“In May, samples of 20 animals were sent to Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) for test. Last week, we received a report from NRCE stating that three horses and a mule were found positive for glanders disease,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma, who is holding charge of chief veterinary officer of Ambedkar Nagar.

A report would be sent to the Animal Husbandry Department for providing compensation to owners of those animals. ens

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App