Girl suffers burns after acid attack

Two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on a 28-year-old woman in Walterganj police station area of Basti district on Monday night. Pramila,the Police said,suffered burns on her face near the eyes.

In her complaint,Pramila said she was walking on the road outside her house with her mother around 10 pm when two men,riding a motorcycle,came and threw acid on her face before fleeing.

According to the police,the girl got married in 2010,but has been living with her parents who run a tea stall at their house in Manauri Chauraha.

Walterganj station officer Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the woman was initially reluctant to lodge a complaint,adding that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. Singh said Pramila did not suffer any serious injury on her face except some portion near the eyes. Her vision has not been affected and she has been discharged from the hospital.

