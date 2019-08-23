UP: Girl set ablaze by neighbour, condition critical, say police

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting a 17-year-old girl on fire in Sitapur district on Wednesday evening.

The victim has suffered around 60 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow where her condition is stated to be critical.

Khairabad circle officer (CO) Yogendra Singh said the incident occurred in a Sitapur village around 5 pm on Wednesday. “One Golu entered the house of the girl in his neighbourhood, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. No one else was present in the house at the time on the incident. While Golu escaped, local residents rushed to her help, hearing her screams and seeing smoke coming out of her house,” said Singh.

“According to our investigation so far, the girl and the boy are neighbours and had been in a relationship for a long time. The girl informed us that the accused was putting pressure on her to marry him. When she denied, he got agitated and committed the crime,” he added.

Ambar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the local police station, said that an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s family has been registered against Golu under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The SHO added that police teams were formed to nab the accused and he was arrested from the village on Thursday evening. The accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The girl’s family has alleged that they had tried to file a complaint against Golu in the past, but the local police station refused to accept it.

Superintendent of Police L R Kumar said any negligence found on part of the local police station will be dealt with strictly.

(With PTI inputs)