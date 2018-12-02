UP: Girl ‘raped by SP leader, kin’ in Meerut

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Samajwadi Party leader and his relatives over a period of two months at their residence in a Meerut village.

In a complaint filed by the girl’s father on Friday, he alleged that his daughter had worked as a domestic help at the leader’s residence for nearly two months during which she also got pregnant after being repeatedly raped by him, his brother and his nephew.

He also alleged that the leader threatened her at pistol point to wipe out her and the family if she dared to tell anyone about the incident.

“The victim is four-month pregnant. We have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday. We are investigating the case and will make arrests if the leader and his relatives are found guilty,” a police officer said.

The girl’s father said that they decided to meet Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar instead of reporting it to the local police station fearing the political leader’s clout.

Denying the allegations, the SP leader, however, said that the charges are a ploy by his political opponents to defame him and his family.