Girl harassed, 9-year-old cousin killed in Gorakhpur attack

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A nine-year-old boy was killed and his 19-year-old cousin seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur over the alleged harassment of the teen’s minor sister.
Police said three attackers have been arrested.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when the duo were on their way to a local market in Madhopur village and were intercepted by the accused. Sensing danger, they tried to flee, but the attackers allegedly chased them and assaulted them with sticks.
A police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital. The boy, a Class 4 student, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His cousin’s condition is critical.
Police said the assault was linked to an earlier dispute in June, when the teen’s minor sister, a Class 11 student, was allegedly harassed by a local resident. The matter was subsequently discussed at a village meeting, where both sides reportedly reached a settlement.
However, police believe the animosity between the two groups persisted and eventually culminated in the attack. Police said the assailants had intended to target the 19-year-old but the child was caught in the middle and suffered fatal injuries.
Following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh suspended Pipraich Station House Officer Vivek Trivedi and sub-inspector Anjani Tiwari for alleged negligence in handling the matter.
Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, Kundan Kumar Sigh said police have arrested three of the nine people named in the FIR, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, who are absconding. All the accused are aged between 20 to 27 years, he added.
The incident has heightened tensions in the village, with heavy police deployment continuing to prevent any further violence. Police said the situation remains under control, but security has been intensified as a precaution.
The two groups are from different OBC communities.
Police said the victim had been living with his maternal aunt since the death of his mother five years ago.
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