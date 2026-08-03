Girl harassed, 9-year-old cousin killed in Gorakhpur attack

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the duo were on their way to a local market in Madhopur village and were intercepted by the accused. Sensing danger, they tried to flee, but the attackers allegedly chased them and assaulted them with sticks. (Representative Image)

A nine-year-old boy was killed and his 19-year-old cousin seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur over the alleged harassment of the teen’s minor sister.

Police said three attackers have been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the duo were on their way to a local market in Madhopur village and were intercepted by the accused. Sensing danger, they tried to flee, but the attackers allegedly chased them and assaulted them with sticks.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital. The boy, a Class 4 student, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His cousin’s condition is critical.